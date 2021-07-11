BARBOURVILLE — North Laurel 11-12-year old All Stars lost 6-2 to Hazard-Perry in the District 4 championship game on Sunday.
“It was just one of those strange games. They caught about 5-6 of our line drives and they had 5-6 hits that found their way deep into the six hole were we couldn’t really make a play. Plus our defense wasn’t very good,” North Laurel coach Charlie Houchens said. “Hazard starting pitcher did a good job keeping our hitters off balanced. They’re a good team.”
North had face Hazard-Perry in the opening round of the tournament last Tuesday and had battled their way through the loser’s bracket for the rematch Sunday afternoon.
“Really proud of our bunch winning the Area and battling through the lower bracket. They got a lot practice time in, beat some good teams, but more importantly they seemed to have fun playing together. I enjoyed coaching them,” Houchens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.