BARBOURVILLE — The North Laurel 11-12-year old All Stars sat through a three-hour rain delay in their game against Knox County, but didn't lose focus on their way to a 6-1 win.
“Matt Powenski really led us tonight on the mound and at the plate," North Laurel coach Charlie Houchens said. "He showed a lot of toughness by not letting the rain delay bother him one bit.”
Houchens also said, "Jaxon Asher really stepped up late in the game with a two-run double.”
North Laurel will now move on to face Hazard-Perry at 3 p.m. Sunday (today). North lost 10-0 to Hazard-Perry in its first game in the District 4 Tournament on Tuesday.
“Great win over a really good Knox Co. team! Glad to have another shot at Hazard,” Houchens said.
