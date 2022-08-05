Jason Parman’s North Laurel (Kentucky) 11-12-year-old All-Stars will be in action Saturday at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis, Indiana during first round play of the Central/Great Lakes Region Tournament. North Laurel will face off against Illinois on ESPN+.
North Laurel 11-12-year-old All-Stars to face Illinois 10 a.m. Saturday
