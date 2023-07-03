LONDON — It took eight innings but North Laurel’s 12U All-Stars found a way to move into the 12U West Division Tournament’s winner’s bracket finals by holding off Williamsburg, 4-2.
Tucker Broviak’s double drove in both Noah Woods and Bryson Roberts in the top of the eighth inning which eventually turned into the game-winning hit.
Roberts and Jaxon Asher shut down Williamsburg’s bats in the bottom of the eighth to secure the two-run win for North Laurel.
North Laurel will now play South Laurel at 6 p.m. on Tuesday while Williamsburg will play Jackson County in the loser’s bracket second round at 4 p.m.
Williamsburg took an early 1-0 lead against North Laurel in the third inning before North Laurel added runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 edge.
Williamsburg tied the game at two apiece in the bottom of the fifth inning before North Laurel sealed the win with two runs in the top of the eighth.
Broviak led North Laurel with a hit and two RBI while Mason Minor was 2-for-3 at the plate. Marshall Mastin also delivered a hit in the win.
Lane Walker led Williamsburg with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Landen White, Kaden Davis, and Bently McGarland each had a hit apiece for Williamsburg.
