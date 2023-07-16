LEXINGTON — The North Laurel 12U All-Stars had the game-winning run at home plate with bases loaded, but couldn’t come up with the big hit as they dropped a heartbreaking 5-2 decision to South Central Floyd during pool play action of Saturday’s 12U State Tournament.
South Floyd Central built a 4-0 lead before North Laurel answered with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to make the score 4-2.
South Floyd Central added another insurance run in the top of the fifth inning to push its lead to 5-2.
North Laurel attempted to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases but couldn’t come up with a hit to extend the inning.
Marshall Mastin started the game for North Laurel, lasting four innings while surrendering nine hits and four earned runs. He also finished with three strikeouts. Bryson Roberts pitched the final two innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
Mastin led North Laurel at the plate with two hits and a run scored, while Avery Greer had a hit and an RBI. Kolton Hampton and Mason Minor both finished with a hit apiece while Tucker Broviak finished with a run scored and two walks.
