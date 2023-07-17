LEXINGTON — The North Laurel 12U All-Stars battled until the end before dropping a 12-8 decision to Washington County on Monday that all but ended North Laurel’s chances of repeating as state champions.
The loss dropped North Laurel to 0-3 in pool play action that saw them get outscored 23-12 during state tournament play.
Washington County scored three runs in the first inning before North Laurel scored two runs in the top of the third to cut their deficit to 3-2.
Washington County answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning while adding two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a commanding 8-2 advantage.
North Laurel rallied again with four runs in the top of the fifth inning to make the score, 8-6. Washington County added four runs in the bottom of the fifth to push it’s lead to 12-6. North Laurel attempted to rally in the bottom of sixth but only pushed across two runs.
RJ Cooper led the way with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Bryson Roberts finished with a hit and scored twice. Marshall Mastin, Mason Minor, and Kyran Barnes both finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece. AJ Barton, and Avery Greey both had a run scored while Tucker Broviak drove in a run.
Barnes pitched 3 1/3 of an inning while allowing eight hits, and eight earned runs. He also struck out three batters.
North Laurel 12U All-Stars lose again in state tournament pool play
The chances of the North Laurel 12U All-Stars repeating as state champions got slimmer after falling, 6-2, to Eastern Little League during Sunday’s pool play action of the 12U Baseball State Tournament.
North Laurel is now in a must-win situation on Monday when it faces off against Washington County at 6:30 p.m.
North Laurel took a 2-0 lead at the top of the first inning before Eastern scored six unanswered runs to pull off the four-run victory.
Eastern scored a run in the bottom of the first inning before adding a run in the third inning and another run in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Eastern out the game away with three runs in the fifth inning.
Kolton Hampton led North Laurel with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring once. Tucker Broviak finished with a hit, and an RBI while Kyran Barnes had a hit, and a run scored. Jaxon Asher, Avery Greer, Bryson Roberts, and Noah Woods each finished with a hit apiece.
Asher tossed three innings while allowing two hits and two earned runs. He also had six strikeouts. Greer pitched the final two innings, allowing seven hits, and four earned runs while striking out two batters.
North Laurel 12U All-Stars fall to South Central Floyd
The North Laurel 12U All-Stars had the game-winning run at home plate with bases loaded, but couldn’t come up with the big hit as they dropped a heartbreaking 5-2 decision to South Central Floyd during pool play action of Saturday’s 12U State Tournament.
South Floyd Central built a 4-0 lead before North Laurel answered with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to make the score 4-2.
South Floyd Central added another insurance run in the top of the fifth inning to push its lead to 5-2.
North Laurel attempted to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases but couldn’t come up with a hit to extend the inning.
Marshall Mastin started the game for North Laurel, lasting four innings while surrendering nine hits and four earned runs. He also finished with three strikeouts. Bryson Roberts pitched the final two innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
Mastin led North Laurel at the plate with two hits and a run scored, while Avery Greer had a hit and an RBI. Kolton Hampton and Mason Minor both finished with a hit apiece while Tucker Broviak finished with a run scored and two walks.
