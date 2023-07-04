LONDON — The North Laurel 12U All-Stars punched their ticket to the District 4 Final Four after surviving a battle with the South Laurel 12U All-Stars in the West District Tournament finals on Tuesday.
North Laurel led 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before South Laurel tied the game at two apiece to force extra innings.
Jaxon Asher, and Kolton Hampton each scored in the top of the seventh inning that eventually gave North Laurel a 4-2 win.
North Laurel’s Bryson Roberts tossed 5 1/3 of an inning, allowing only one hit and one earned run while striking out six batters. Avery Greer tossed an inning, allowing only a hit, and struck out two batters while Asher pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out two batters.
Asher went 3-for-3 at the plate while Marshall Mastin went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tucker Broviak also had a hit in the win while Noah Woods, AJ Barton, Kolton Hampton, and Asher each scored a run apiece.
Kenyon Ellis led South Laurel with a double and a home run while finishing with an RBI and a run scored. Brayden Middleton also had a hit.
Memphis Hensley pitched three innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Dylan Turner went 2 2/3 of an inning, allowing three hits while striking out three batters. Mason Bryant pitched 1 1/3 of an inning, giving up a hit and an earned run while striking out three batters.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m.
