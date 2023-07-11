BARBOURVILLE — The North Laurel 12U All-Stars are headed back to state after holding on to defeat the Hazard-Perry All-Stars during District 4’s second title game.
North Laurel built a 6-0 lead, and held on for a 6-4 win after seeing Hazard-Perry force an extra title game earlier Tuesday with a win over North Laurel.
North Laurel scored one run in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, and three runs in the third inning before Hazard-Perry began to rally.
Hazard-Perry cut its deficit to four runs at 6-2 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before adding two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. They had runners on first and third with two outs but couldn’t get any closer.
Jaxon Asher pitched a gem, tossing 4 1/3 of an inning, allowing two hits and no earned runs while striking out 13 batters while Bryson Roberts pitched the final 1 2/3 of an inning, giving up three hits, and two earned runs, and finishing with two Ks.
Mason Minor led the way at the plate with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored.
Kyran Barnes had a hit, an RBI, and one run scored while Marshall Mastin finished with a hit, and scored twice.
Avery Greer turned in a perfect 2-for-2 effort at the plate while scoring once.
Tucker Broviak finished with a hit while Bryson Roberts drove in a run.
Kolton Hampton scored once in the win.
