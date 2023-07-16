LEXINGTON — The chances of the North Laurel 12U All-Stars repeating as state champions got slimmer after falling, 6-2, to Eastern Little League during Sunday’s pool play action of the 12U Baseball State Tournament.
North Laurel is now in a must-win situation on Monday when it faces off against Washington County at 6:30 p.m.
North Laurel took a 2-0 lead at the top of the first inning before Eastern scored six unanswered runs to pull off the four-run victory.
Eastern scored a run in the bottom of the first inning before adding a run in the third inning and another run in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Eastern out the game away with three runs in the fifth inning.
Kolton Hampton led North Laurel with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring once. Tucker Broviak finished with a hit, and an RBI while Kyran Barnes had a hit, and a run scored. Jaxon Asher, Avery Greer, Bryson Roberts, and Noah Woods each finished with a hit apiece.
Asher tossed three innings while allowing two hits and two earned runs. He also had six strikeouts. Greer pitched the final two innings, allowing seven hits, and four earned runs while striking out two batters.
