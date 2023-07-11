BARBOURVILLE — The bad news — the North Laurel 12U All-Stars suffered their first loss of the summer in Tuesday’s District 4 title game against Hazard-Perry, losing, 7-2.
The good news?
Since they entered the game undefeated, North Laurel gets another crack at Hazard-Perry in a winner takes all contest that takes place a few minutes after the first game ended.
Hazard-Perry wasted little time taking control of the game, taking a 5-0 lead after two innings of play.
North Laurel answered with two runs in the top of the third only to see Hazard-Perry answer with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
North Laurel didn’t score during the final three innings, allowing Hazard-Perry to wrap-up the five-run win.
Kyran Barnes took the loss, pitching 2 2/3 of an inning while allowing six hits, and three earned runs. He struck out four batters.
Kolton Hampton pitched the final 2 1/3 of an inning, allowing no hits or runs while striking out two batters.
Barnes led North Laurel with two hits while Tucker Broviak and Hampton both finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece. Jaxon Asher, and Avery Greer both finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece. Mason Mastin, and Noah Woods both finished with a hit apiece.
North Laurel 12U All-Stars headed to District 4 Final Four
The North Laurel 12U All-Stars punched their ticket to the District 4 Final Four after surviving a battle with the South Laurel 12U All-Stars in the West District Tournament finals on Tuesday.
North Laurel led 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before South Laurel tied the game at two apiece to force extra innings.
Jaxon Asher, and Kolton Hampton each scored in the top of the seventh inning that eventually gave North Laurel a 4-2 win.
North Laurel’s Bryson Roberts tossed 5 1/3 of an inning, allowing only one hit and one earned run while striking out six batters. Avery Greer tossed an inning, allowing only a hit, and struck out two batters while Asher pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out two batters.
Asher went 3-for-3 at the plate while Marshall Mastin went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tucker Broviak also had a hit in the win while Noah Woods, AJ Barton, Kolton Hampton, and Asher each scored a run apiece.
Kenyon Ellis led South Laurel with a double and a home run while finishing with an RBI and a run scored. Brayden Middleton also had a hit.
Memphis Hensley pitched three innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Dylan Turner went 2 2/3 of an inning, allowing three hits while striking out three batters. Mason Bryant pitched 1 1/3 of an inning, giving up a hit and an earned run while striking out three batters.
