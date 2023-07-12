LEXINGTON — The North Laurel 12U All-Stars will attempt to defend their state crown when they travel to participate in the upcoming 12U Baseball State Tournament.
Some familiar faces remain form last season’s squad that was one game away from reaching the Little League World Series.
They’re hoping to take the next step after posting a 5-1 record the past two weeks in all-star play.
North Laurel has beaten Clay County (6-5), Williamsburg (4-2), South Laurel (4-2), Hazard-Perry twice (2-0, and 6-4) and lost a game to Hazard-Perry (7-2).
North Laurel will join Eastern, Washington County, and South Central Floyd in Pool B.
The top two teams in Pool’s A and B will advance to the State Tournament’s Final Four.
North Laurel will begin state tournament play on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against South Central Floyd.
North Laurel will be back in action Sunday against Eastern at 6 p.m. before finishing pool play on Monday with a game against Washington County at 6:30 p.m.
The state tournament semifinals will be played on Tuesday at noon and 2:30 p.m.
The state title game is slated to be played on Wednesday at noon.
All games will be played at Cardinal Run Park in Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.