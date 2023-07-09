BARBOURVILLE — One win away.
The North Laurel 12U All-Stars moved one step closer to the 12U State Tournament thanks to a clutch pitching effort by Marshall Mastin.
Mastin tossed a complete game gem, limiting Hazard-Perry to no runs and only one hit during North Laurel’s 2-0 win on Sunday.
North Laurel will now wait to see who it plays during Tuesday’s District 4 Tournament title game at 6 p.m.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Kyran Barnes’ single drove in Jaxon Asher to give his team a 1-0 lead. Tucker Broviak continued to swing a hit back, connecting with a run-scoring double that drove in Barnes to make the score 2-0.
That would be all Mastin would need.
He finished the game with nine strikeouts while allowing only one walk.
Barnes and Broviak had North Laurel’s lone hits and RBI, while Barnes and Asher each scored a run apiece.
