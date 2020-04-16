We are halfway through the Sweet Sixteen with eight boys and girls teams punching a ticket into the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments while eight more teams are ready to join them today in the Elite Eight.
On the boys’ side, top-seeded Knox Central (2018), No. 2 seed Knox Central (2017), No. 9 seed Corbin (2009), and No. 26 South Laurel (2008) remain alive while on the girls’ side, No. 1 seed South Laurel (2020), No. 2 seed Clay County (2012), No. 10 seed North Laurel (2019), No. 24 seed Harlan (2017) each have punched a ticket into the Elite Eight.
Boys
Sweet Sixteen
Game 21: No. 13 South Laurel (2007) vs. No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
The game was nip and tuck for 32 minutes but in the end, Dinky Phipps’ Tigers pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament thanks to a deliberate style of play and the performance of Chris Good, who hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 32 points to lead Barbourville to a 56-54 win. Matthew Cox added 13 points while Travis Crawford added seven points and Cody Messer scored four points.
Ty Proffitt led the way for South Laurel with 21 points and seven assists. Jordan Hammonds finished with 19 points and six 3-pointers while Trey Smith added nine points. Matt St. John scored four points and led the Cardinals with 13 rebounds.
Barbourville built a 12-9 lead in the first quarter after hitting four 3-pointers but a nine-point second quarter by Proffitt allowed the Cardinals to take a 27-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Good and Cox combined to score 13 of the Tigers’ 16 points in the third quarter as Barbourville reclaimed a 42-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Good scored the Tigers’ first eight points of the final quarter of play to give his team a 50-40 advantage with 5:13 remaining in the game.
A 3-pointer by Hammonds cut South Laurel’s deficit to 50-46 with 45 seconds remaining but Messer hit four free throws down the stretch to wrap up the win for Barbourville.
Game 22: No. 5 South Laurel (2006) vs. No. 12 Clay County (2016)
Both South Laurel and Clay County got into a track meet during their matchup and in the end, the Cardinals were able to win the race, and game, by using a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Tigers, 81-60.
Walt Allen dominated in the paint, scoring 31 points while finishing with 11 rebounds. Trey Smith added 18 points while hitting four 3-pointers while Ty Proffitt and Jordan Hammonds each finished with 14 points apiece.
Blake Smith led the Tigers with 24 points and seven rebounds while Trey Farmer was 6-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points. Wes Wolfe added 11 points in the loss.
Clay County built a 24-20 lead in the first quarter behind Smith’s 12 points but the Cardinals outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the second quarter to take a 40-35 edge at halftime
South Laurel’s lead was cut to three points (55-52) entering the fourth quarter but a layup by Allen triggered a 17-2 run that saw the Cardinals’ advantage grow to 72-54 with 3:01 remaining in the game. South Laurel secured the win by hitting six free throws down the stretch.
Game 23: No. 3 South Laurel (2016) vs. No. 19 Corbin (2008)
South Laurel’s size proved to be too much in the end as the Cardinals cruised to an easy 64-50 win over Corbin.
Caleb Taylor notched another double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He also blocked five shots. Jared Grubb turned in an 18-point scoring effort while Andrew Griffith scored 14 points and finished with eight rebounds.
Madison Johnson led the Redhounds with 24 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Isaac Wilson followed with 11 points and four assists while Josh Crawford added 10 points. Josh Smith tossed in five points.
South Laurel slowed things down from the get-go, as Taylor’s eight points in the first quarter gave his team a 14-6 lead.
Grubb’s seven points in the second quarter increased the Cardinals’ edge to 31-18 at halftime. Johnson scored 12 points during the first 16 minutes for Corbin.
The Redhounds started the second half with a 6-0 run that saw them cut their deficit to 31-24 but 3-pointers by Brayden Miller and JJ Ramey ignited a 14-4 run the remainder of the third quarter to give South Laurel a comfortable, 45-28 advantage.
Corbin outscored the Cardinals 22-19 in the final quarter but the damage had already been done.
Game 24: No. 22 Williamsburg (2015) vs. No. 27 Corbin (2007)
It wasn’t a good day for Corbin with both of their teams getting eliminated during the bottom bracket of the Sweet 16.
Williamsburg came out red-hot, hitting its first eight shots while holding on to a 77-71 win over the Redhounds.
Corey Shelton hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points while the duo of Andrew Griffith and Fred Massey each added 14 points apiece. Skyler Griffith finished with 13 points while hitting four 3-pointers. The Yellow Jackets finished with 10 3-pointers in the six-point win.
Josh Crawford’s game-high 27 points led the Redhounds while Isaac Wilson finished with 15 points. Madison Johnson added 10 points. Josh Smith and Aaron Manns each scored seven points apiece.
Massey scored six points in the first quarter while Andrew Griffith added office points to give Williamsburg an early 17-16 lead.
Corbin came storming back in the second quarter and outscored the Yellow Jackets 24-15 to take a 40-32 lead at halftime. Crawford scored 13 points in the quarter while Wilson added six points.
Skyler Griffith caught the hot-hand in the third quarter. He hit two 3-pointers while connecting with an old-fashioned 3-point play to give his team a slim 57-55 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson and Smith allowed the Redhounds to regain a 61-57 lead with 6:41 remaining in regulation but a putback by Shelton allowed Williamsburg to finish the game with a 20-10 run.
Girls
Sweet Sixteen
Game 21: No. 4 Bell County (2015) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
Upsets galore happened today as No. 20 seed Harlan County managed to slip past No. 4 seed Bell County, 71-62.
The duo of Blair Green and Kaylea Gross proved to be too much for the Lady Bobcats as both players finishing with double-doubles.
Green scored 27 points and finished with 10 rebounds while Gross added 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Maci Morris’ 26 points and 12 rebounds led the Lady Bobcats while Jessica Sanders finished with 13 points while knocking down four 3-pointers.
Harlan County led from start to finish as Green’s 3-pointer at the top of the key seconds into the first quarter gave the Lady Black Bears a 3-0 advantage.
Harlan County led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 34-24 at halftime before taking a 58-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gross scored nine points in the final eight minutes as the Lady Black Bears outscored Belo County 6-0 in the opening minutes of the period to put the game away.
Game 22: No. 5 North Laurel (2020) vs. No. 12 Clay County (2006)
Jayme Gilbert’s 27 points weren’t enough to stop North Laurel from pulling off a 68-51 win over the Lady Tigers.
North Laurel had four players score in double figures with Halle Collins’ 19 points and 13 rebounds leading the way while Hailee Valentine scored 18 points. Emily Sizemore and Isabel Gray each scored 11 points apiece while Gracie Jervis added seven points.
Gilbert’s 27 points led all scorers while Gemma Gray added 13 points for the Lady Tigers.
North Laurel built a 17-12 cushion in the first quarter as Valentine scored six points and Sizemore added four points.
Collins nine points in the second quarter helped push the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 33-19 at halftime while Jervis scored all seven of her points in the third quarter to give North Laurel a 50-36 lead entering the final period of play.
Clay County cut its deficit to 52-43 with 4:07 left before seeing the Lady Jaguars outscore the Lady Tigers, 16-8, the remainder of the game.
Game 23: No. 3 Harlan County (2018) vs. No. 14 Harlan (2016)
Blair Green’s 34 points combined with Kaylea Gross’ 18 points and 11 rebounds led the Lady Black Bears to an 81-67 win over Harlan.
The Lady Green Dragons saw their tournament run come to an end despite seeing Jordan Brock score a tournament-best 42 points in the loss.
Brock connected on 12-of-18 shot attempts including going 8-of-11 from 3-point range. She hit all 10 of her free throw attempts
Green’s 12 points combined with Gross’ six points in the first quarter gave Harlan County a 22-13 lead in the first quarter.
Brock came out on fire in the second quarter, hitting all 10 of her shot attempts to finish with 22 points during the period to cut her team’s deficit to 41-39 at halftime.
Green ended any hopes of a Lady Dragon comeback though after scoring 14 points in the third quarter to guide Harlan County to a 60-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The two teams traded baskets in the final eight minutes as the Lady Black Bears were able to pull out the 14-point victory.
Game 24: No. 6 Clay County (2011) vs. No. 11 Clay County (2010)
Two of Clay County’s best teams met up in one of the most hyped-up girls games in the Sweet 16.
The 2011 version of the Lady Tigers did just enough to hold on and knock off the 2010 version of the Lady Tigers as Whitney Belle Jackson’s 28 points and 14 rebounds paved the way for a 67-62 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.