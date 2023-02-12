LEXINGTON — Perfection.
The North Laurel Middle School eighth grade basketball team capped off their perfect 38-0 season by capturing the KBC State Championship by defeating Mullins (Pike County) in the finals, 50-46.
The Jaguars were unbeaten throughout the season, and the trend continued during this past weekend’s KBC Eighth Grade State Tournament.
North Laurel defeated Shelby West in pool play before cruising past EJ Hayes, and Corbin during the first two rounds of the state tournament.
The Jaguars then defeated Owensboro in the Sweet 16, and Wayne County in the Elite Eight before taking care of business against W.E.B. DuBois in the Final Four.
The title game was close throughout against Mullins but North Laurel did just enough to notch the win, and state title.
“As a coach, I could not be more proud of this team,” North Laurel coach Elijah Jervis said. “They always find a way to win and that’s what makes them so special. They play for each other and are truly like family. They have played all season with a chip on their shoulder for this moment after losing in the Final Four last year.
“Our motto all year has been ‘locked in’ because we wanted to finish on top,” he added. “We finished with a perfect record of 38-0. Seventy-five teams in the state tournament, and we finished No. 1.”
Members of the eighth grade team are Tanner Houchens, Kenton Patterson, Lucas Cupp, Cam Anderson, Evan Zarate, Jude McWhorter, Joe Smith, Brodon Hacker, Brayden Hampton, Carson Goins, Cooper Elza, Lukas Maiden, Sawyer Miller, Raiden Sultz, Jackson Storm, and Asher Edwards. Head coach is Elijah Jervis, and assistant coach Ethan Eversole.
