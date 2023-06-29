LONDON — The North Laurel 8U All-Stars advanced to the loser’s bracket finals of the District 4 Tournament on Thursday thanks to a 19-8 win over Hazard-Perry.
After both teams scored five runs apiece in the first inning, Dickie Boothe’s squad took over, outscoring Hazard-Perry the remainder of the contest, 14-3.
North Laurel led 10-6 at the end of the second inning, and 14-6 heading into the fourth inning. Boothe’s squad scored five runs in the fifth inning to wrap up the win.
Charlie Boothe went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored while Faith Massey turned in a 3-for-3 effort with a double and two runs scored.
Junie Dotson went 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Pria Carpenter finished 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Kylie Buckles went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Channing Robinson turned in a 2-for-3 effort with a triple, a double, and two runs scored.
Aubree Barton delivered a 2-for-3 effort with a triple, a double, and two runs scored.
Josie Buttery finished 1-for-3 with one run scored while Harper Reams went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Scarlett Jones finished 1-for-2 with one run scored.
Maci Allen went 1-for-2 with one run scored, and Lily Nose finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.
