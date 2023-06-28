LONDON — The North Laurel 8U All-Stars moved one step closer to the 8U Softball Coach Pitch State Tournament after defeating Leslie County with ease, 20-6, during Wednesday’s District 4 Tournament.
North Laurel scored early and often during the loser’s bracket semifinals, and will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Clay County and Hazard. If North Laurel wins that game, they’ll be back in action at 8 p.m. against Jackson County to see who gets to join South Laurel’s 8U All-Stars at the state tournament.
North Laurel built a slim 5-4 lead after one inning of play before outscoring Leslie County, 15-2, the remainder of the contest.
Dickie Booth’s team scored five runs in each of the first four innings while turning in stellar defensive play throughout the contest.
Charlie Boothe and Pria Carpenter led North Laurel with three runs scored apiece.
Harper Reams, Kylie Buckles, Lily Nose, Channing Robinson, and Aubree Barton each scored two runs apiece.
Faith Massey, Josie Buttery, Junie Dotson, and Maci Allen each scored one time apiece in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.