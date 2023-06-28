London, KY (40741)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.