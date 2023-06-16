HAZARD — An eight-run third inning paved the way for the Williamsburg 8U All-Stars’ easy, 14-3, win over North Laurel.
Williamsburg took control of the game from the get-go, scoring five runs in the first inning while adding one run in the second inning before scoring eight more runs in the top for he third inning, pushing its advantage to 14-0.
North Laurel attempted to put together a rally but fell short, scoring only three runs in the bottom of the third.
Williamsburg outhit North Laurel, 15-7, and was led by Daniel Ballew’s 2-for-2 effort which saw him connect with a home run while finishing with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored.
Zach White turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs. Perry Marietta went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and a run scored while Nate Maxey finished with two hits and two runs scored. Paxton Hibbard had a hit and an RBI while Sophia Bowlin, Mason Rice, and Maddox Payne each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece. Jude Martel drove in a run while Kolton Hayes finished with a hit.
