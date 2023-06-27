LONDON — The North Laurel 8U All-Stars kept their season alive by cruising past Pulaski County, 15-2, during Tuesday’s District 4 Tournament.
The game had it all — a lead off home run for North Laurel’s Charlie Boothe, and Harper Reams turned in a rare unassisted triple play.
North Laurel built a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, adding five runs in both the third, and fourth innings to secure the win.
Boothe, Faith Massey, Reams, and Pria Carpenter each scored two times apiece in the win while Kylie Buckles, Lily Nose, Junie Dotson, Channing Robinson, Aubree Barton, Josie Buttery, and Maci Allen each scored once apiece in the win.
North Laurel will be back in action Wednesday at 8 p.m. against Leslie County.
