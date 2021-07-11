north 8u
Photo by Darrin Spencer

North Laurel 8U All-Stars lost early Sunday to Eastern, but got a 16-6 win against Marion County in the loser’s bracket of the state coach pitch tournament on Sunday afternoon. North will now face North Oldham at 6 p.m. Monday. | File photo by Darrin Spencer

