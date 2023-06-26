The North Laurel 8U Coach Pitch Softball team advanced in the District 4 Tournament’s loser’s bracket after receiving a forfeit win over Knox County on Monday.
North Laurel 8U Coach Pitch Softball team picks up forfeit win over Knox County
