LONDON — North Laurel 9-10-year old All Stars took down Corbin 10-3 Saturday afternoon in the District 4 Tournament at South Laurel Little League Complex.
Both teams scored one run in the second inning.
North Laurel started to pull away in the third, scoring four runs while Corbin added one run that inning.
North extended its lead 9-3 by adding four more runs in the fourth while Corbin again added one. North Laurel’s A.J. Barton, Ryder Middleton, and Max Dotson, all drove in runs in the inning.
North Laurel put one more run on the board in the bottom of the fifth and Corbin couldn’t answer in the top of the sixth.
Nate Cupp was the starting pitcher for North Laurel and lasted three innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out seven. Peerce Chadwell closed out the game, pitching three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two.
Cameron Crusenberry was on the mound for Corbin and also lasted three innings, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out three. Cole Moore threw two innings to close out the game for Corbin. He allowed five hits, five runs and struck out one.
Middleton and Espn Lewis drove in two runs each for North and Tucker Boroviak, Barton, and Dotson all had one RBI for North. Cupp and Avery Greer also added hits for the team.
Crusenberry had a hit for Corbin while Jonah Cima and Thatcher West both had two hits. West also had an RBI.
North moves on for a rematch against Hazard-Perry, who the team lost to Friday night 3-2. The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday.
