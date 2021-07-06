The North Laurel 9-10-year old All-Stars remained unbeaten during postseason play, and advanced to the District 4 Tournament’s winner’s bracket semifinal action on Friday after defeating Jackson County, 9-0, on Tuesday. North Laurel will play Hazard-Perry at 6 p.m. North Laurel scored a run in the fourth inning before adding five runs in the fifth inning, and three more runs in the sixth inning. | Photos by Darrin Spencer
North Laurel 9-10-year old All-Stars remain unbeaten after 9-0 victory
