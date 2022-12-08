HAZARD — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars were hitting on all cylinders during their 89-49 win over Floyd Central during Thursday’s WYMT Mountain Classic semifinals.
The 40-point victory assured the Lady Jaguars (2-1) a title game matchup with defending 13th Region champion Corbin on Saturday.
The two teams last met during last season’s 13th Region Tournament semifinals with the Lady Redhounds getting the win.
“We didn’t come out exactly how we wanted to. Floyd Central made it tough on us,” Mahan said. “Their defense, they got up on us, … we’re probably not used to the physicality. It took us a little time to adjust but then our defense got gradually a little better toward the end of the first quarter.
“The second quarter, we started to extend the lead up a little bit,” he added. “I think the nerves kind of died down, and we settled in, and started to play.”
During Thursday’s matchup against previously unbeaten Floyd Central (3-1), North Laurel dominated from beginning to end.
The Lady Jaguars built a 24-16 lead in the first quarter, and by the win halftime rolled around, they held a comfortable, 46-22, advantage.
North Laurel put the game away by outscoring Floryd Central, 43-27, during the second half.
Floyd Central didn’t have an answer for Lady Jaguar center Chloe McKnight. McKnight dominated in the paint, scoring a game-high 24 points, including a combined 16 points during the second and third quarters.
Senior Emily Sizemore inched closer to the 2,000-plateau after scoring 21 points. She now has 1,996 during her career. Brooke Nichelson added 13 points while Gracie McKnight added 10 points. Bella Sizemore finished with nine points while Jaelyn Black added an eight-point scoring effort.
