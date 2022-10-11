CORBIN — North Laurel moved on to the region championship after a 10-0 mercy rule win over Harlan County.
It was a slow start for the Jaguars, but once they gained momentum, they never looked back.
Tanner Broyles led the game with a three-goal hat trick, followed by Gabe Steely, and Jaxon Jacobs who both had two goals of their own.
Jackson McCowan, Seth Miller, and Grant Abner’s goals helped bring North Laurel to a 10-0 win over the Black Bears.
“I thought we played just well enough to win the game tonight,” North Laurel Coach David Broyles said. “Hopefully we will be ready to play better Wednesday. We need to possess the ball, and try to control the game a little bit better.”
North Laurel will play Corbin in the region championship on Wednesday.
