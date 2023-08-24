LONDON — As the second week of high school football approaches, North Laurel (0-1) and Whitley County (1-0) are gearing up for an exciting 13th Region matchup on the gridiron.
Both teams have contrasting experiences from their previous games, with Whitley County securing a 49-26 victory over Knox Central in Week One while North Laurel suffered a tough 19-7 loss to Bell County.
The coaches from each team, Jason Chappell of North Laurel and Matt Rhymer of Whitley County, shared their thoughts on Friday’s matchup.
Chappell expressed his disappointment over the loss to Bell County but remained optimistic about his team’s potential for improvement.
“Our kids played hard enough to win, they played physical enough to win, but we made too many mistakes,” he said.
Chappell acknowledged the alignment and procedural issues that plagued the Jaguars’ performance and emphasized the need for better execution. Despite the setback, Chappell praised his players’ resilience and determination to bounce back stronger.
Rhymer was pleased with Whitley County’s Week One victory, highlighting his team’s effort and the confidence gained from the win over Knox Central.
“It meant a lot to our team to start the season with a win and gain some confidence moving forward,” he said.
Rhymer stressed the importance of continued preparation and playing with purpose and passion to improve each week.
He acknowledged North Laurel’s talent, particularly the Jaguars’ size and speed.
Rhymer also recognized North Laurel’s strength in the trenches on both offense and defense, emphasizing the challenge the Jaguars pose to any team. He stressed the need for Whitley County to maintain its momentum and focus, highlighting the critical improvement that occurs between Week One and Week Two.
As for the keys of the game, Rhymer emphasized playing fast and physical, limiting penalties, protecting the ball, capitalizing in the red zone, and creating turnovers to gain additional possessions.
Both teams are eager to take the field, with Whitley County excited to showcase its skills on its new turf field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.