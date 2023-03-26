archery trophies

North Laurel turned in runner-up finishes in both boys’ and girls’ 13th Region Archery Tournaments on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of North Laurel Athletics

Wolfe County won the boys’ regional crown with 1,970 points while North Laurel placed second with 1,955 points. Corbin turned in a fourth place finish with 1,903 points. South Laurel had two archers compete, but the Cardinals didn’t qualify in the team standings due to not fielding enough archers.

Barbourville’s Ryker Jordan took home top honors on the boys’ side with 292 points while North Laurel’s Tayten Sowders placed second with 291 points. Jace Hatfield turned out to be Corbin’s top finisher, placing third with 290 points. South Laurel’s Hunter Swafford finished fifth with 288 points.

On the girls’ side, Letcher Central took home top honors with 1,978 points. North Laurel placed second with 1,936 points while Corbin finished third with 1,846 points. South Laurel had three archers compete, but the Lady Cardinals didn’t qualify in the team standings due to not fielding enough archers.

Letcher Central’s Grace Caudill won the girls’ individual title with a 290 while North Laurel’s Addison Metcalf placed second with a 288. Katie Ridener turned out to be Corbin’s top archer with a 276 while South Laurel’s Abigail Rogers placed ninth with a 279.

For complete results of North Laurel, South Laurel, and Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ archers, along with boys’ and girls’ teams, and top 10 individual standings, please see below:

13th Region Boys’ Team Standings

1. Wolfe County 1,970

2. North Laurel 1,955

3. Letcher Central 1,937

4. Corbin 1,903

5. Pineville 1,880

6. Perry Central 1,836

7. Harlan 1,813

8. Jackson County 1,728

13th Region Boys’ Top 10 Individual Finishers

1. Ryker Jordan, Barbourville 292

2. Tayten Sowders, North Laurel 291

3. Jace Hatfield, Corbin 290

4. Ronnie Bush, Wolfe County 289

5. Hunter Swafford, South Laurel 288

6. Matthew Postema, Wolfe County 286

7. Luke Hatfield, Corbin 285

8. Dwayne Cook, Letcher Central 285

9. Isaac Ivey, North Laurel 283

10. Ashton Adams, Letcher Central 282

Local Team Finishes

North Laurel (1,955)

Tayten Sowders 291

Isaac Ivey 283

Elijah Ivey 282

Trey Hensley 280

Rhett Woods 277

Matthew Cochrane 274

Dominic Hearn 268

Hunter Martin 266

Reece Weaver 262

Cole Saylor 256

AJ Bowman 251

Corbin (1,903)

Jace Hatfield 290

Luke Hatfield 285

Kolby Ball 275

Mac Collins 269

Johnie Smith 262

Zachary May 261

Hudson Coe 261

Bailey Pridemore 260

Blake Butler 258

Tip Edwards 255

Jacob Henson 254

Stephen Reece 243

South Laurel (No team score)

Hunter Swafford 288

Waylon Joseph 279

13th Region Girls’ Team Standings

1. Letcher Central 1,978

2. North Laurel 1,936

3. Corbin 1,846

4. Harlan County 1,737

13th Region Girls’ Top 10 Individual Finishers

1. Grace Caudill, Letcher Central 290

2. Addison Metcalf, North Laurel 288

3. Kyla Raglin, Letcher Central 286

4. Hayley Hill, North Laurel 284

5. Story Scheeler, Letcher Central 283

6. Ashlynn Sergent, Letcher Central 282

7. Jody Brock, Letcher Central 281

8. Kara Stone, Letcher Central 280

9. Abigail Rogers, South Laurel 279

10. Ashley Burke, Letcher Central 276

Local Team Finishes

North Laurel (1,936)

Addison Metcalf 288

Haley Hill 284

Ashlyn Osborne 275

Sarah Martin 275

Olivia Barnard 272

Kaylen Dozier 272

Chloe Mills 270

Jayden Azbill 269

Savannah Philpot 261

Zoey Bargo 253

Kaellie Tabor 227

Madeline Woods 207

Corbin (1,846)

Katie Ridener 276

Camille Greet 275

Chloe Trivette 270

Brooklynn Jenkins 267

Kaydence Rose 261

Jessica Owens 249

Zoey Lee 248

South Laurel (No team score)

Abigail Rogers 279

Jessie Taylor 274

Marli Hale 262

