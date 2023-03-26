LONDON — North Laurel turned in runner-up finishes in both boys’ and girls’ 13th Region Archery Tournaments on Saturday.
Wolfe County won the boys’ regional crown with 1,970 points while North Laurel placed second with 1,955 points. Corbin turned in a fourth place finish with 1,903 points. South Laurel had two archers compete, but the Cardinals didn’t qualify in the team standings due to not fielding enough archers.
Barbourville’s Ryker Jordan took home top honors on the boys’ side with 292 points while North Laurel’s Tayten Sowders placed second with 291 points. Jace Hatfield turned out to be Corbin’s top finisher, placing third with 290 points. South Laurel’s Hunter Swafford finished fifth with 288 points.
On the girls’ side, Letcher Central took home top honors with 1,978 points. North Laurel placed second with 1,936 points while Corbin finished third with 1,846 points. South Laurel had three archers compete, but the Lady Cardinals didn’t qualify in the team standings due to not fielding enough archers.
Letcher Central’s Grace Caudill won the girls’ individual title with a 290 while North Laurel’s Addison Metcalf placed second with a 288. Katie Ridener turned out to be Corbin’s top archer with a 276 while South Laurel’s Abigail Rogers placed ninth with a 279.
For complete results of North Laurel, South Laurel, and Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ archers, along with boys’ and girls’ teams, and top 10 individual standings, please see below:
13th Region Boys’ Team Standings
1. Wolfe County 1,970
2. North Laurel 1,955
3. Letcher Central 1,937
4. Corbin 1,903
5. Pineville 1,880
6. Perry Central 1,836
7. Harlan 1,813
8. Jackson County 1,728
13th Region Boys’ Top 10 Individual Finishers
1. Ryker Jordan, Barbourville 292
2. Tayten Sowders, North Laurel 291
3. Jace Hatfield, Corbin 290
4. Ronnie Bush, Wolfe County 289
5. Hunter Swafford, South Laurel 288
6. Matthew Postema, Wolfe County 286
7. Luke Hatfield, Corbin 285
8. Dwayne Cook, Letcher Central 285
9. Isaac Ivey, North Laurel 283
10. Ashton Adams, Letcher Central 282
Local Team Finishes
North Laurel (1,955)
Tayten Sowders 291
Isaac Ivey 283
Elijah Ivey 282
Trey Hensley 280
Rhett Woods 277
Matthew Cochrane 274
Dominic Hearn 268
Hunter Martin 266
Reece Weaver 262
Cole Saylor 256
AJ Bowman 251
Corbin (1,903)
Jace Hatfield 290
Luke Hatfield 285
Kolby Ball 275
Mac Collins 269
Johnie Smith 262
Zachary May 261
Hudson Coe 261
Bailey Pridemore 260
Blake Butler 258
Tip Edwards 255
Jacob Henson 254
Stephen Reece 243
South Laurel (No team score)
Hunter Swafford 288
Waylon Joseph 279
13th Region Girls’ Team Standings
1. Letcher Central 1,978
2. North Laurel 1,936
3. Corbin 1,846
4. Harlan County 1,737
13th Region Girls’ Top 10 Individual Finishers
1. Grace Caudill, Letcher Central 290
2. Addison Metcalf, North Laurel 288
3. Kyla Raglin, Letcher Central 286
4. Hayley Hill, North Laurel 284
5. Story Scheeler, Letcher Central 283
6. Ashlynn Sergent, Letcher Central 282
7. Jody Brock, Letcher Central 281
8. Kara Stone, Letcher Central 280
9. Abigail Rogers, South Laurel 279
10. Ashley Burke, Letcher Central 276
Local Team Finishes
North Laurel (1,936)
Addison Metcalf 288
Haley Hill 284
Ashlyn Osborne 275
Sarah Martin 275
Olivia Barnard 272
Kaylen Dozier 272
Chloe Mills 270
Jayden Azbill 269
Savannah Philpot 261
Zoey Bargo 253
Kaellie Tabor 227
Madeline Woods 207
Corbin (1,846)
Katie Ridener 276
Camille Greet 275
Chloe Trivette 270
Brooklynn Jenkins 267
Kaydence Rose 261
Jessica Owens 249
Zoey Lee 248
South Laurel (No team score)
Abigail Rogers 279
Jessie Taylor 274
Marli Hale 262
