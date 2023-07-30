It’s that time of year again, late July, and I am excited to present my 13th Region Boys Soccer Rankings for the upcoming season.
It feels like just yesterday when the Corbin Redhounds were crowned region champs. Will the Redhounds be able to repeat their feat, or will North Laurel and South Laurel be the teams to end Corbin’s reign?
Let's dive into the early predictions and see how things may evolve from now until October.
1. North Laurel (11-9-2)
The Jaguars have a solid nucleus of players who are expected to lead North Laurel to a deep postseason run this fall.
They have a strong senior class, which includes Tanner Broyles (16 goals, 26 assists), Seth Miller (7 goals, 7 assists), Aiden Steely (7 goals, 4 assists), defenders Camden Fields and Cooper Getz, and keeper Ayden Ebersole (6 shutouts).
Senior Kristopher Hagan is returning from an ACL tear that kept him sidelined all of last season.
The seniors will be joined by juniors Grant Abner (4 goals, 10 assists) and Collier Mills (1 goal, 4 assists), and sophomore Jaxon Jacobs (17 goals, 8 assists).
Additionally, North Laurel has a promising group of incoming freshmen.
2. Corbin (17-7-1)
For the first time in my sports writing career, the Corbin Redhound soccer team will have a new varsity coach.
Former coach Armando Cima retired, leading to Roger Taylor taking over as head coach.
The team may have lost eight key seniors from last season, but they still have an abundance of talent returning.
With a strong senior, junior, and sophomore class, the Redhounds will be a tough team to beat once again.
3. South Laurel (9-9-2)
Could this be the season the Cardinals make a run at the district and region titles? I believe so.
Leading goal scorer Liam Zik (20 goals, 4 assists) returns for coach Brooks Cawood’s squad, along with seniors Jacob Parman and Zach Rayburn.
Kobe Petro, Brodie Gill, and keeper Caleb Whicker are also key assets.
Cawood mentioned that he will be bringing up 10 eighth-graders who he believes will make the team even stronger.
4. Whitley County (10-9)
Whitley County will have to replace five seniors from last season’s 10-win team, but I’m confident that coach Michael Branham will have his team ready to play throughout the fall.
The Colonels have been improving under Branham’s guidance, and I expect them to be just as good this season.
They have two of their top three scorers from last season returning in Matthew Sawyers (26 goals, 16 assists) and Jacob Senters (12 goals, 21 assists).
5. Harlan County (9-7-2)
The Black Bears are coming off a successful season, and leading scorer Ray Splawn returns. He led Harlan County with 20 goals and finished with one assist.
6. Middlesboro (7-7)
The Yellow Jackets had a seven-win campaign last fall and are hoping to improve this season. However, they might struggle to repeat their feat after graduating their top two goal scorers from last season.
7. Oneida Baptist (1-11)
You never know just how good Oneida Baptist can be until the season begins. I do believe the Lady Mountaineers will surpass their one-win total from last season.
8. Barbourville (2-13)
Tanner Moore’s Tigers could very well be much-improved. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see them surpass their win total from last season.
9. Knox Central (0-10)
The Panthers only scored three goals last season and allowed 73. Look for things to get a whole lot better this fall.
