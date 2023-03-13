If you're a North Laurel fan, you’ve got to like the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Dave Cantrall’s Rating The State ratings heading into this week’s Boys Sweet 16.
If you support the blue, green, and white, you’ll notice a familiar name atop the ratings.
Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars will enter as the team to beat, according to the ratings, just ahead of No. 2 Warren Central.
“This year’s Sweet 16 field is loaded once again,” Valentine said. “I know our players and coaches will work as hard as they can to survive and advance. We’ll have to be ready to adjust and make changes just like we have all year. Our players have put in a lot of work this season and they have a tremendous amount of pride in representing the North Laurel community. Growing up, it's every kid's dream to play in Rupp Arena in the Sweet 16 and I’m thrilled they get this experience.”
North Laurel has an 84.7 rating while Warren Central is second with an 84.3 rating. Rounding out the top four of the Sweet 16 teams are George Rogers Clark (83.9) and Male (83.7).
