LONDON — North Laurel responded like good teams do, quickly erasing Friday’s loss to Greenwood by turning in a dominating effort against Barren County during Saturday’s Legacy Nissan Classic.
Paced by Reed Sheppard’s 29-point scoring effort, North Laurel (2-1) jumped out to a 50-21 lead at halftime, and never looked back during the 77-41 win. Sheppard finished with six 3-pointers while Ryan Davidson added 17 points and Brody Brock finished with 11 points.
“I was really happy with our focus and intensity compared to last night,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “It was a very good bounce-back performance after a tough outing last night. It’s very early and we are still learning and experimenting with new things.
“The Legacy Nissan Classic was exactly what we needed in terms of tough competition against bigger, stronger teams,” he added. “We will continue to build off of tonight.”
The Jaguars will be back in action Friday at home against Corbin. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
North Laurel 77, Barren County 41
Barren County 7 14 11 9 41
North Laurel 24 26 18 9 77
Barren County (41) — Griggs 4, Poynter 7, Brooks 1, Nyekan 12, Miller 7, Shirley 4, Ogles 2, Bewley 1.
North Laurel (77) — Sheppard 29, Sizemore 8, Brock 11, Davidson 17, Harris 2, Dotson 5, Elza 3, Nicely 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.