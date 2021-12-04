London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.