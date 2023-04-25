LONDON — North Laurel’s boys and girls tennis teams have been busy this past week with matches against Knox Central, South Laurel, and Oneida Baptist.
The Lady Jaguars won all three of their matches while the Jaguars were 2-1 with their lone loss coming against South Laurel.
Boys
North Laurel 6, Knox Central 3
The Jaguars hung tough against a very good Knox Central team, pulling out a 6-3 win.
The Jaguars’ Jasper Jones (8-0), Derek Vaughn (8-1), Finn McArdle (8-2), and Caleb McCreary (8-0) each won their respective singles matches while Knox Central’s Alex Smith (6-0, 6-0) and Trevor Smith (6-0, 7-5) won their singles matches.
In doubles play, Knox Central’s Smith/Smith won their match (6-3, 6-1) while North Laurel’s Zaid Salim/McArdle (8-4) and Ethan Carter/Joe Clay Durham (8-0) won their matches.
Girls
North Laurel 7, Knox Central 2
The Lady Jaguars posted a 4-2 mark in singles play before cruising to all three doubles matches to win, 7-2, over the Lady Panthers.
North Laurel’s Eva Clark (6-0, 6-0), Meg Brock (8-1), Marlie McDaniel (8-0), and Mikaela Moore (8-2) each won their singles matches while Knox Central’s Sunni Ann Partin (9-8) and Emma McDonald (8-6) won theirs.
In doubles play, the Lady Jaguars’ Brock/Hamm (6-0, 7-5), Clark/Hubbard (8-0), and McDaniel and Lyla Durham (8-2) each won their respective doubles matches.
“Eva is playing really well since the break and had a great win against a tough player in Payne,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “Also an important win for Meg and Molly in doubles for seeding implications. The bottom of the lineup did what we needed them to do get the win for the boys.”
Boys
South Laurel 5, North Laurel 4
The Cardinals picked up a slim 5-4 win over the Jaguars by picking up four singles wins, and one doubles win.
South Laurel’s Will Wagers (6-0, 6-4), Keston Kemper (6-4, 6-4), Daniel Campbell (8-4), and Luke Brown (8-2) each won their singles matches while North Laurel’s Derek Vaughn (8-6) and Colton Cunagin (8-2) won their singles matches.
In doubles play, the Cardinals’ Wagers/Kemper won their match, 8-5, while the Jaguars’ Jasper Jones and Derek Vaughn won their match 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (7). Ethan Carter and Joe Clay Durham won their doubles match for North Laurel.
Girls
North Laurel 9, South Laurel 0
The Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy 9-0 win, capturing all six singles matches and three doubles matches.
Eva Clark, Charlotte Griffin, Erin Cheek, Meg Brock, Molly Hamm, and Jayci Phelps each won their singles matches while Brock/Hamm (6-3, 6-1), Cheek/Phelps (8-0), and Brooke Hubbard and Lyla Durham (8-2) each won their respective doubles matches.
“The girls were fairly dominant in our match and took care of business,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “Lost a tough one on the boys side. South has a good team and we came up just short. We’ll see if we can turn the tables on them next time we see them. We did get an important win at No. 1 doubles for Jasper and Derek. Campbell/Parman is one of better teams in our region.”
Boys
North Laurel 7, Oneida Baptist 2
The Jaguars picked up five singles wins while cruising to two doubles matches to knock offs Oneida Baptist, 7-2.
Jackson Gilbert (6-2, 6-4), Jasper Jones (8-0), Derek Vaughn (8-3), Colton Cunagin (8-1), and McArdle Finn (8-1) each won their singles matches while the doubles teams of Jones/Vaughn (6-0, 6-0) and Ethan Carter and Joe Clay Durham (8-6) won their matches.
Girls
North Laurel 8, Oneida Baptist 1
The Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy 8-1 victory over Oneida Baptist by sweeping all six singles matches while winning two doubles matches.
Charlotte Griffin (6-4, 7-6), Eva Clark (8-0), Erin Cheek (8-2), Meg Brock (8-3), Molly Hamm (8-2), and Jayci Phelps each won their singles matches while Cheek/Phelps (6-3, 6-3), and Brock/Hamm (8-1) won their respective doubles matches.
“We got a couple good wins with Charlotte winning a close one after saving a couple of set points and Erin and Jayci winning against a good team at #1 dubs,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “Zaid played well this match against Sam and came up just short in a superbreaker.”
