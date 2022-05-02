LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams turned in an impressive week of play, defeating South Laurel, Lynn Camp, and Clay County in regional action.
The Lady Jaguars picked up a 7-2 win over South Laurel while the Jaguars grabbed a 6-3 victory.
North Laurel’s girls’ team notched a 7-2 win over Lynn Camp while the boys’ team cruised to an easy 6-0 victory.
North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams continued to roll against Clay County with both teams securing identical 9-0 wins.
Girls
North Laurel 7, South Laurel 2
Singles
#1 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Cierra Durham (SL) 8-1
#2 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Macie Finley (SL) 8-4
#3 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Tinnley Bowling (SL) 8-1
#4 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Cassie Miles (SL) 8-6
#5 - Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Isabella Mills (SL) 8-1
#6 - Emma Singleton (SL) def. Eman Neeraj (NL) 8-5
Doubles
#1 - Hamm/Griffin (NL) def. Finley/Bowling (SL) 8-0
#2 - Miles/Brandy Clontz (SL) def. Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) 8-1
#3 - Taylor Vaughn/Alyssa Lowe (NL) def. Ali Mills/Grace Fugate (SL) 8-3
Extra matches
Emma Bronnert (SL) def. Haley McCowan (NL) 4-1
Sofia Begley/Lexi Hildebrand (NL) def. Jade Smith/Kalie Smith (SL) 4-0
Megan Smith/Catherine Fawbush (SL) def. Kaylee Moore/Areej Ali (NL) 4-0
Boys
North Laurel 6, South Laurel 3
Singles
#1 - Will Wagers (SL) def. Mahir Neeraj (NL) 6-0, 7-5
#2 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Keston Kemper (SL) 8-2
#3 - Will Walton (NL) def. Jacob Parman (SL) 8-3
#4 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Lukas Johnson (SL) 8-5
#5 - Jasper Jones (NL) def. Luke Bargo (SL) 8-0
#6 - Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Luke Brown (SL) 8-3
Doubles
#1 - Walton/Jones (NL) def. Parman/Johnson (SL) 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (4)
#2 - Wagers/Kemper (SL) def. Ball/Vaughn (NL) 8-3
#3 - Bargo/Tate Combs (SL) def. Colton Cunagin/Finn McArdle (NL) 9-8 (7)
Extra matches
Stetson Shaw (NL) def. Aaron Hostetler (SL) 6-1
Bargo/Combs (SL) def. Haani Khan/Jackson Gilbert (NL) 4-2
Parker Huffman/Eli Buckles (SL) def. Joe Clay Durham/Kayden Jones (NL) 5-4 (8)
“We were without our top four girls, so I was proud of our girls stepping up in the lineup and getting us a win,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said of his girls’ team’s win over South Laurel. “Will and Jasper came back and got a big win in doubles.”
Girls
North Laurel 7, Lynn Camp 2
Singles
#1 - Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Layla Makenzie (LC) 6-0
#2 - Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Charlotte Hobbs(LC) 6-0
#3 - Eman Neeraj (NL) Emma Maurer (LC) 6-1
#4 - Taylor Vaughn (NL) def. Emily Palmer (LC) 6-0
#5 - Alyssa Lowe (NL) def. Kylie Thomas (LC) 6-1
#6 - Amy Agosto (LC) def. Haley McCowan (NL) 7-5
Doubles
#1 - Vaughn/Lowe (NL) def. Makenzie/Hobbs (LC) 6-1
#2 - Sofia Begley/Lexi Hildebrand (NL) def. Maurer/Thomas (LC) 6-0
#3 - Palmer/Agosto (LC) def. Kaylee Moore/Areej Ali (NL) 7-5
Boys
North Laurel 9, Lynn Camp 0
Singles
#1 - Haani Khan (NL) def. Max Carnes (LC) 6-2
#2 - Caleb McCreary (NL) def. J.D. Phipps (LC) 6-3
#3 - Aditya Gupta (NL) def. Carter Foley (LC) 6-0
#4 - Ethan Carter (NL) def. Dominic Havelka (LC) 6-1
#5 - Austin Van (NL) def. Jayden Mirukay (LC) 6-0
Doubles
#1 - Finn McArdle/Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Carnes/Phipps (LC) 6-3
#2 - Joe Clay Durham/Kayden Jones (NL) def. Foley/Havelka (LC) 6-1
#3 - Stetson Shaw/Ridge Parker (NL) def. Mirukay/Caleb Williams (LC) 6-1
“This was a great match for us,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said of his boys’ and girls’ teams’ win over Lynn Camp. “We were able to get some experience for our younger players, and it was a good day for us. Damien and Sydney are doing a great job at Lynn Camp and generating a lot of enthusiasm. They have them on the right track.”
Girls
North Laurel 9, Clay Co. 0
Singles
#1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Elly Rader (CC) 6-1, 7-6 (1)
#2 - Eva Clark (NL) def. Sydney Sester (CC) 8-1
#3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Rachel Davidson (CC) 8-3
#4 - Meg Brock (NL) def. Shelby Jarvis (CC) 8-0
#5 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Sophia Adams (CC) 8-0
#6 - Bree Edwards (NL) def. Amanda Hinkle (CC) 8-0
Doubles
#1 - Clark/McCreary (NL) def. Sester/Davidson (CC) 6-1, 6-3
#2 - Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Jarvis/Adams (CC) 8-0
#3 - Taylor Vaughn/Alyssa Lowe (NL) def. Izzy Turner/Isabella Couch (CC) 8-3
Extra matches
Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Hinkle (CC) 6-0
Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Emma Gray (CC) 6-0
Rilyn Gray (NL) def. Jarvis (CC) 6-2
Boys
North Laurel 9, Clay Co. 0
Singles
#1 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Jordan Begley (CC) 6-0, 6-1
#2 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Jace Jackson (CC) 8-1
#3 - Will Walton (NL) def. Nathan Higgins (CC) 8-0
#4 - Jasper Jones (NL) def. Luke Higgins (CC) 8-0
#5 - Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Eric Coots (CC) 8-0
#6 - Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Reed Brown (CC) 8-0
Doubles
#1 - Walton/Jones (NL) def. Begley/Jackson (CC) 8-1
#2 - Vaughn/Cunagin (NL) def. N. Higgins/Coots (CC) 8-3
#3 - Finn McArdle/Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. L. Higgins/Brown (CC) 8-1
“Jaron and Eva/Baylie got a couple important wins with seeding implications,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “They've put themselves in position for high seeds at the regional tournament.”
