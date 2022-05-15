WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel’s boys’ track and field team and South Laurel’s girls’ track and field team turned in identical third-place efforts during
The Jaguars captured three first-place finishes while recording 83 points. South Laurel finished fifth with 64 points while garnering two first-place finished.
On the girls’ side, South Laurel followed in third place with 87.5 points and two first-place efforts while North Laurel totaled 73 points and placed fifth overall, garnering three first-place efforts.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Williamsburg High School Invitational
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 169, 2. Pulaski County 88, 3. North Laurel 83, 4. Southwestern 75, 5. South Laurel 64, 6. Williamsburg 56, 7. McCreary Central 40, 8. Leslie County 30, 9. Bell County 24, 10. Clay County 21, 11. Jackson County 17.5, 12. Knox Central 12, 13. Middlesboro 10.5, 14. Wayne County 6, 15. Pineville 5, 16. Tigers 1.
Individual Boys’ Results
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
2nd Alex Garcia, Xander Harris, Josh Hoskins, and Jasper Hampton. 8:27.16
100 Meter Dash
4th Jack Chappell 11.75
4x200 Meter Relay
4th Jack Chappell, Hunter Morgan, Noah Steely, and Tucker Warren. 1:38.04
1600 Meter Run
5th Josh Hoskins 4:56.87
4x100 Meter Relay
5th Noah Steely, Tucker Warren, Hunter Morgan, and Collier Mills. 47.88
4x400 Meter Relay
4th Alex Garcia, Hunter Morgan, Noah Steely, and Trenton Pool. 3:46.21
Shot Put
1st Luke Robinson 47-5.50
4th Connor Sizemore 41-10.50
Discus Throw
1st Luke Robinson 146-6
3rd Connor Sizemore 121-11
Long Jump
2nd Alex Garcia 19-10.50
Triple Jump
1st Alex Garcia 41-3
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 8:25.08
4x200 Meter Relay
5th Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jeremy Steele. 1:39.85
1600 Meter Run
1st Jacob Tapscott 4:33.86
2nd Will Stanko 4:35.36
800 Meter Run
2nd Jacob Tapscott 2:02.09
3200 Meter Run
2nd Will Stanko 10:13.80
4x400 Meter Relay
2nd Andrew Hurley, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 3:36.19
Shot Put
3rd Logan White 45-6.50
Williamsburg High School Invitational
Girls’ Team Results
1. Pulaski County 100, 2. Corbin 91, 3. South Laurel 87.5, 4. Williamsburg 80, 5. North Laurel 73.5, 6. Southwestern 70, 7. Leslie County 66.5, 8. Knox Central 27.5, 9. Middlesboro 22, 10. Pineville 18, 11. Jackson County 16, 12. Red Bird 12, 12. Bluegrass United 12, 14. McCreary Central 9, 15. Wayne County 8, 16. Bell County 5.
Individual Girls’ Results
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
2nd McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, Taylor Allen, and Riley Vickers 10:51.12
1600 Meter Run
1st Taylor Allen 5:28.27
800 Meter Run
5th Haiden Moses 2:40.58
3200 Meter Run
1st Taylor Allen 12:11.69
4x400 Meter Relay
3rd Hailie Valentine, Makayla Mastin, Belle Chappell, and Haiden Moses. 4:34.32
Discus Throw
5th Mea Anderson 83-8
Triple Jump
1st Hailie Valentine 31-5
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, Gracie Hoskins, and Rose Stanko. 10:43.25
4x200 Meter Relay
1st Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Lindsay Cox. 1:54.17
100 Meter Hurdle
4th Kenzie Hubbard 18.73
400 Meter Dash
1st Gracie Hoskins 59.03
200 Meter Dash
4th Gracie Hoskins 27.28
4x400 Meter Relay
2nd Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 4:24.84
Shot Put
1st Chloe Powenski 33-11
5th Grace Leis 29-10.50
Discus Throw
2nd Grace Leis 104-6
Long Jump
3rd Autumn Bales 13-11.50
Pole Vault
5th Kenzie Hubbard 6-6
