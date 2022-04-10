LONDON — Bob Smith’s North Laurel boys’ and girls’ tennis teams have gotten off to a red-hot start with both teams cruising to easy wins over Oneida Baptist, and Williamsburg.
Results of their matches are listed below:
Oneida at North Laurel
Girls
North Laurel 9, Oneida 0
Singles
#1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Ava Khajohnsupawatchara (O) 8-1
#2 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Jihee Yang (O) 8-0
#3 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Phos Chongprasertsak (O) 8-0
#4 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Jasmine Khajohnsupawatchara (O) 8-3
#5 - Bree Edwards (NL) def. Alexis Bowling (O) 8-0
#6 - Eman Neeraj (NL) def. Wawa Prommanok (O) 8-0
Doubles
#1 - Eva Clark/Baylie McCreary (NL) def. A. Khajohnsupawatchara/Yang (O) 8-1
#2 - Meg Brock/Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Chongprasertsak/J. Khajohnsupawatchara (O) 8-3
#3 - Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Bowling/Prommanok (O) 8-0
Boys
North Laurel 9, Oneida 0
Singles
#1 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Sam Cho (O) 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (3)
#2 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Alex Gritton (O) 8-3
#3 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Paul Kwon (O) 9-7
#4 - Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Caleb Monday (O) 8-1
#5 - Jasper Jones (NL) def. Jack Kim (O) 8-3
#6 - Colton Cunigan (NL) def. Juan Yang (O) 8-0
Doubles
#1 - Ball/Vaughn (NL) def. Cho/Gritton (O) 6-1, 7-5
#2 - Jones/Cunigan (NL) def. Kwon/Monday (O) 9-7
#3 - Haani Khan/Finn McArdle (NL) def. Kim/Yang (O) 8-1
Williamsburg at North Laurel
Girls
North Laurel 9, Williamsburg 0
Singles
#1 - Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Natellie Mattie (W) 8-0
#2 - Taylor Vaughn (NL) def. Riley Hayes (W) 8-1
#3 - Alyssa Lowe (NL) def. Candace Hutton (W) 8-0
#4 - Default
#5 - Default
#6 - Default
Doubles
#1 - Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Mattie/Hutton (W) 8-0
#2 - Default
#3 - Default
Boys
North Laurel 9, Williamsburg 0
Singles
#1 - Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Ashton Evans (W) 8-2
#2 - Finn McArdle (NL) def. Isaiah Russell (W)
#3 - Kayden Jones (NL) def. Davian Hamlin (W) 8-0
#4 - Default
#5 - Default
#6 - Default
Doubles
#1 - Jackson Gilbert/Joe Clay Durham (NL) def. Evans/Russell (W) 8-0
