LONDON — Bob Smith’s North Laurel boys and girls tennis teams cruised to easy wins over Whitley County this past week while the Lady Jaguars also grabbed a win over Knox Central. The Jaguars finished with a three-all tie against the Panthers in a rain-shortened match.
Girls
North Laurel 9, Whitley Co. 0
Singles
#1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Megan Steely (WC) 6-4, 6-4
#2 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Lesle Monhollen (WC) 8-2
#3 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Olivia Miles (WC) 8-0
#4 - Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Miranda Carr (WC) 8-0
#5 - Default
#6 - Default
Doubles
#1 - McCreary/Eva Clark (NL) def. Steely/Carr (WC) 8-1
#2 - Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Monhollen/Miles (WC) 8-2
#3 - Default
“Senior night saw Jaron and Baylie get wins in singles and doubles,” Smith said. “Jayci got another win and has been a great addition to our team this year.”
Boys
North Laurel 9, Whitley Co. 0
Singles
#1 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Duval Patel (WC) 6-2, 6-0
#2 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Blake York (WC) 8-2
#3 - Will Walton (NL) def. Mason Strunk (WC) 8-0
#4 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Garrett Sharp (WC) 8-3
#5 - Jasper Jones (NL) def. Ben Sharp (WC) 8-1
#6 - Default
Doubles
#1 - Walton/Jones (NL) def. &York/G. Sharp (WC) 8-3
#2 - Vaughn/Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Strunk/B. Sharp (WC) 8-4
#3 - Default
“Lucas was able to finish his senior year regular season with a win in singles,” Smith said. “Mahir positioned himself for a high seed at regions with a good win.”
Girls
North Laurel 6, Knox Central 0
Singles
#1 - Jaron Gray (NL) vs. Taylor Payne (KC) - Did not finish
#2 - Molly Hamm (NL) vs. Loretta Mills (KC) - Did not finish
#3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Sunni Ann Partin (KC) 8-0
#4 - Meg Brock (NL) vs. Emma McDonald (KC) Did not finish
#5 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Jimberly Hubbard (KC) 8-1
#6 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Emma Frost (KC) 8-0
Doubles
#1 - Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Taylor Payne/Loretta Mills (KC) 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (8)
#2 - Eva Clark/Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Hannah Barnhill/Sunni Ann Partin (KC) 6-3, 6-0
#3 - Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Jimberly Hubbard/Emma Frost (KC) 8-0
“This was a big night for our girls,” Smith said. “Meg and Molly's match was the highlight of the night for us. We knew to have any chance of a Top four seed at regions, we had to beat a really good team in Payne and Mills. To be down 5-1 and 8-5 in the super-breaker, and find a way to come back and win — that was huge. Really proud of them for coming up big when we really needed them to.”
Boys
North Laurel 3, Knox Central 3
Singles
#1 - Alex Smith (KC) def. Zaaid Salim (NL) 6-1, 6-1
#2 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Kaleb Abner (KC) 8-1
#3 - Will Walton (NL) vs. Brendan Bingham (KC) - Did not finish
#4 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Landon Mills (KC) 8-0
#5 - Jasper Jones (NL) vs. Mikey Mills (KC) - Did not finish
#6 - Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Hayden Payne (KC) 8-0
Doubles
#1 - Abner/Bingham (KC) def. Walton/Jones (NL) 6-2, 6-4
#2 - Mills/Mills (KC) def. Ball/Vaughn (NL) 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (5)
#3 - Neeraj/Salim (NL) vs. Smith/Payne (KC) 8-0
“We had a couple important doubles courts and came up a little short,” Smith said. “Due to rain, we weren't able to complete all the courts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.