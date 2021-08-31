The North Laurel boys golf team placed sixth in this past weekend’s Covered Bridge Tournament after shooting a season-best 291. The following folders shot a personal best Kole Jervis (72), Brady Hensley (74), Lucas Binder (72), and August Storm (74). | Photo Submitted
North Laurel boys golf places sixth in Covered Bridge Tournament
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William Lewis, 81, died Saturday, August 21, 2021. The husband of Bonnie Ann (Harding) Lewis. Funeral 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial at Owsley Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Frankie earned her heavenly wings while sleeping at her home in Weatherford, Texas. She grew up in London, KY and graduated from Bush High School in 1957. She is preceded in death by her husband (Edward), son (Julian), parents (George & Alma Johnson), and four brothers (Carter, Kenneth, …
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: London woman identified as victim found bound to bed in man's residence
- UPDATE: Lexington man identified as man found dead in woods
- COVID testing, quarantine days approved by LC BOE
- Sheriff's deputies make meth busts, deputy exposed to Fentanyl
- In southeastern Kentucky's COVID-19 hotspot, health-care providers try to fight misinformation without confrontation
- London man indicted for attempted murder charge after hitting police car; Over 60 indicted by Laurel grand jury
- Traffic safety checkpoints to be conducted by Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office
- Fusion Restaurant opens at airport
- Parents protest mandatory masks for students
- Large numbers of fall armyworms invading Kentucky lawns, crops
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.