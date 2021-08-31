North Laurel golf

The North Laurel boys golf team placed sixth in this past weekend’s Covered Bridge Tournament after shooting a season-best 291. The following folders shot a personal best Kole Jervis (72), Brady Hensley (74), Lucas Binder (72), and August Storm (74). | Photo Submitted

