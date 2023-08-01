LONDON — It’s been one heck of a week for Chris Stone’s North Laurel boys golf team.
The Jaguars are living up to their preseason high expectations, and turned in a stellar effort during their first three matches.
North Laurel started the week at Houston Oaks in Paris, and came away with first place honors while participating against 19 teams from central Kentucky.
“We’ve got seven guys that can flat out play golf,” Stone said. “They work hard.
“Friday in the blazing heat at Eagles Nest, Somerset, we struggled a bit to finish in the top five, but we turned things around the next day to finish second at Battlefield, missing first by two strokes to Trinity.”
Brady Hensley turned in first place honors at Battlefield, finishing with a 66.
“All seven guys I’m taking can play good golf,” Stone said. “They can do some special things. Our biggest fault right now is trying to be perfect and shoot below par. We need to keep it simple, quit trying to press and just cruise.
“Today, Brady Hensley put it in cruise and shot a 66 (-4),” he added. “They don’t know it, but their cruise can be good, real good. Proud of the guys this week in the heat. We do it again Wednesday and Thursday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.