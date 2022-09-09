North Laurel opened up to crosstown rival South Laurel Thursday night.
North Laurel got things rolling early in the game, North Laurel's Jackson McCowan putting the Jags on the board 1-0 with 25 minutes left to play in the first half. Following the first score, Jaxon Jacobs followed up 2 minutes later to bring the score 2-0 North Laurel leading going into halftime.
In the second half, South Laurel's defense was holding up very strong, not allowing any goals to pad the Jags lead, but toward the end of the game North Laurel's Jaxon Jacobs scored once more to end the game 3-0.
North Laurel will travel to Pulaski County Monday evening, while South Laurel will take on Taylor County at home Saturday.
