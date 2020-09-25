SOMERSET — This past week wasn’t a kind one to David Broyles’ North Laurel Jaguar soccer team.
The Jaguars finished with a scoreless tie against Wayne County last Thursday before dropping a 5-1 decision to Somerset on Monday.
North Laurel will be back in action Thursday at home against Corbin.
Monday’s Game
Somerset 5, North Laurel 1
The Briar Jumpers jumped out to a quick lead and pulled off a 5-1 win moving North Laurel’s record to 1-5-1.
The Jaguars’ lone goal came via Brayden Cassidy, who was assisted by Jackson McCowan
”We played really well tonight for about 60 minutes but ran out of gas against a really good Somerset team,” Broyles said. “We passed the ball better tonight and had much-improved spacing. Henry Chappell had an excellent game in goal and our defense played well.”
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel 0, Wayne County 0
Broyles’ North Laurel Jaguars hooked up in a scoreless tie with Wayne County on Thursday.
The Jaguars failed to score for the second time this season while recording their second shut out in the process.
“We came out a little flat tonight, but played well throughout the game,” Broyles said. “Our passing was much better tonight and we controlled possession for most of the game. We had numerous scoring opportunities, but just weren’t able to find the back of the net.”
