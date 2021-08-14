LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ soccer team is 2-0 for the first time in eight years after upending Perry Central on Saturday with a 4-2 decision.
The Jaguars fought hard to pull out the two-goal win after dealing with an illness, and an injury to Tanner Broyles.
“We were a little shorthanded in the midfield to begin the game due to illness, and an early injury to Tanner Broyles put even more pressure on us,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said.
“I felt like fatigue hit us a little at the end of the first half and that’s where Perry Central was able to take advantage, but we showed we are a resilient team and we’re able to finish it out,” he added. “I felt that we controlled the game throughout with our possession and that overall we played well considering the circumstances.”
Jackson McCowan recorded three goals in the win while Noah Steely added a goal for North Laurel.
The Jaguars took a 2-0 lead in the first half after McCowan scored on a pass from Gabe Steely while Grant Abner found Noah Steely, who preceded to score.
Perry Central cut its deficit to 2-1 on a penalty kick in the first half and tied the game at two apiece right before halftime.
North Laurel came out determined in the second half as McCowan his second goal from a Zach Crouch pass while finishing the game off with his third goal which was assisted by Brayden Cassidy.
The Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road against South Laurel. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.