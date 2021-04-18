1

North Laurel won three races in relay events, finishing first in the 4x200 Meter Relay (1:38.64), the 4x400 Meter Relay (3:46.27), and the 4x800 Meter Relay (9:02.97). | Photo by Heather Rudder

SOMERSET — North Laurel boys’ track and field team took home first-place honors last week after capturing 154 points during the Pulaski County All-Comers Meet.

The Jaguars turned in an impressive eight first-place finishes —Grant Woods (200 Meter Dash, 23.62), Alex Garcia (400 Meter Dash, 53.75), Justin Sparkman (800 Meter Run, 2:00.41), 4x200 Meter Relay (1:38.64), 4x400 Meter Relay (3:46.27), 4x800 Meter Relay (9:02.97), Luke Robinson (Discus, 137-7, and Shot Put, 40-3.)

North Laurel finished fourth in the girls’ division with 86 points while South Laurel turned in a seventh-place finish with 45 points. The Cardinals’ track and field team placed eighth in the boys’ division with 29 points.

Kennedy Sizemore’s first-place finish in the 3200 Meter Run (12:39.73) turned out to be the Lady Jaguars’ lone first-place finish while South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan placed first in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:09.77. South Laurel’s Will Stanko turned in a first-place effort in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:47.87.

Listed below are boys’ and girls’ individual top-five finishes

Girls

North Laurel

400 METER DASH

1:04.16 Olivia Rudder 4th

800 METER RUN

2:35.88 Daniella Jackson 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:58.96 Taylor Allen 4th

6:13.34 Lauren Crouch 5th

3200 METER RUN

12:39.73 Kennedy Sizemore 1st

13:13.17 Lauren Crouch 2nd

13:54.17 Riley Vickers 3rd

100 METER HURDLES

22.18 Kennedy Sizemore 4th

22.64 Katie Jarvis 5th

300 METER HURDLES

56.40 Kennedy Sizemore 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

59.82 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:05.52 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:43.82 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:58.28 Relay Team 2nd

South Laurel

800 METER RUN

2:09.77 Phoebe McCowan 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

2:01.72 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-4 Autumn Bales 3rd

4-2 Gracie Turner 5th

DISCUS

94-2 Grace Leis 2nd

SHOT PUT

27-6 Grace Leis 5th

Boys

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.67 Grant Woods 3rd

11.75 Gamarious Isby 4th

200 METER DASH

23.62 Grant Woods 1st

400 METER DASH

53.75 Alex Garcia 1st

800 METER RUN

2:00.41 Justin Sparkman 1st

2:11.86 Cole Osborne 5th

1600 METER RUN

5:08.91 Aspen Sizemore 4th

3200 METER RUN

11:28.06 Cole Osborne 2nd

11:42.24 Tommy Monhollen 4th

110 METER HURDLES

21.05 Henry Chappell 4th

300 METER HURDLES

49.39 Henry Chappell 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

46.74 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.64 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:46.27 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:02.97 Relay Team 1st

LONG JUMP

18-11.25 Alex Garcia 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

39-0.5 Alex Garcia 2nd

DISCUS

137-7 Luke Robinson 1st

SHOT PUT

40-3 Luke Robinson 1st

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

54.64 Will McCowan 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:02.35 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:47.87 Will Stanko 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:43.25 Relay Team 5th

Pulaski County All-Comers

Girls Team Results

1. Pulaski County 118, 2. Rockcastle County 94.50, 3. Somerset 89, 4. North Laurel 86, 5. Lincoln County 83, 6. Williamsburg 76.50, 7. South Laurel 45, 8. Southwestern 27, 9. Whitley County 10, 10. Adair County 7, 11. Oneida Baptist Institute 5, 12. McCreary Central 1.

Boys Team Results

1. North Laurel 154, 2. Southwestern 115 3. Pulaski County 914. Somerset 55, 5. Williamsburg 51, 6. Russell County 35, 7. Adair County 34, 8. South Laurel 29, 9. Lincoln County 26, 10. Rockcastle County 16, 11. Oneida Baptist Institute 14, 12. McCreary Central 9, 13. Whitley County 9.

