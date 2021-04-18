SOMERSET — North Laurel boys’ track and field team took home first-place honors last week after capturing 154 points during the Pulaski County All-Comers Meet.
The Jaguars turned in an impressive eight first-place finishes —Grant Woods (200 Meter Dash, 23.62), Alex Garcia (400 Meter Dash, 53.75), Justin Sparkman (800 Meter Run, 2:00.41), 4x200 Meter Relay (1:38.64), 4x400 Meter Relay (3:46.27), 4x800 Meter Relay (9:02.97), Luke Robinson (Discus, 137-7, and Shot Put, 40-3.)
North Laurel finished fourth in the girls’ division with 86 points while South Laurel turned in a seventh-place finish with 45 points. The Cardinals’ track and field team placed eighth in the boys’ division with 29 points.
Kennedy Sizemore’s first-place finish in the 3200 Meter Run (12:39.73) turned out to be the Lady Jaguars’ lone first-place finish while South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan placed first in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:09.77. South Laurel’s Will Stanko turned in a first-place effort in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:47.87.
Listed below are boys’ and girls’ individual top-five finishes
Girls
North Laurel
400 METER DASH
1:04.16 Olivia Rudder 4th
800 METER RUN
2:35.88 Daniella Jackson 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:58.96 Taylor Allen 4th
6:13.34 Lauren Crouch 5th
3200 METER RUN
12:39.73 Kennedy Sizemore 1st
13:13.17 Lauren Crouch 2nd
13:54.17 Riley Vickers 3rd
100 METER HURDLES
22.18 Kennedy Sizemore 4th
22.64 Katie Jarvis 5th
300 METER HURDLES
56.40 Kennedy Sizemore 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
59.82 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:05.52 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:43.82 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:58.28 Relay Team 2nd
South Laurel
800 METER RUN
2:09.77 Phoebe McCowan 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
2:01.72 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-4 Autumn Bales 3rd
4-2 Gracie Turner 5th
DISCUS
94-2 Grace Leis 2nd
SHOT PUT
27-6 Grace Leis 5th
Boys
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.67 Grant Woods 3rd
11.75 Gamarious Isby 4th
200 METER DASH
23.62 Grant Woods 1st
400 METER DASH
53.75 Alex Garcia 1st
800 METER RUN
2:00.41 Justin Sparkman 1st
2:11.86 Cole Osborne 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:08.91 Aspen Sizemore 4th
3200 METER RUN
11:28.06 Cole Osborne 2nd
11:42.24 Tommy Monhollen 4th
110 METER HURDLES
21.05 Henry Chappell 4th
300 METER HURDLES
49.39 Henry Chappell 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
46.74 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.64 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:46.27 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:02.97 Relay Team 1st
LONG JUMP
18-11.25 Alex Garcia 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
39-0.5 Alex Garcia 2nd
DISCUS
137-7 Luke Robinson 1st
SHOT PUT
40-3 Luke Robinson 1st
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
54.64 Will McCowan 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:02.35 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:47.87 Will Stanko 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:43.25 Relay Team 5th
Pulaski County All-Comers
Girls Team Results
1. Pulaski County 118, 2. Rockcastle County 94.50, 3. Somerset 89, 4. North Laurel 86, 5. Lincoln County 83, 6. Williamsburg 76.50, 7. South Laurel 45, 8. Southwestern 27, 9. Whitley County 10, 10. Adair County 7, 11. Oneida Baptist Institute 5, 12. McCreary Central 1.
Boys Team Results
1. North Laurel 154, 2. Southwestern 115 3. Pulaski County 914. Somerset 55, 5. Williamsburg 51, 6. Russell County 35, 7. Adair County 34, 8. South Laurel 29, 9. Lincoln County 26, 10. Rockcastle County 16, 11. Oneida Baptist Institute 14, 12. McCreary Central 9, 13. Whitley County 9.
