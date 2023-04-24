LONDON — North Laurel built a 7-1 lead only to see Wolfe County fight back to within one run before the Lady Jaguars eventually pulled out a 14-10 win.
North Laurel (22-1) pounded out three home runs, and 20 hits, needing every single one of them to capture its 16th win in a row.
Emma Carl, Emily Sizemore, and Bella Sizemore each delivered a home run apiece while Haley Cooper and Reagan Isaac did just enough in the pitcher’s circle to help the Lady Jaguars secure the four-run victory.
“Nice win for our girls tonight over Wolfe County,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “They have been in the 14th Region finals the last three years and won it twice. Their pitcher, Chloe Creech, can really throw it, too.
“Our place turned into a launching pad tonight, “ he added. “We hit three home runs and they hit two. Coach Ben Sams told me before the game that the ball was flying well tonight and man was he right.
“Offensively we had 20 hits,” Edwards continued. “Home runs from Emma Carl, Emily Sizemore and Bella Sizemore. Morgan Edwards had five hits tonight. Multiple hits from Emily, Katie Sams, Bella and Reagan Isaac and every spot in the lineup had a hit. That’s great production against a good pitcher and team.”
North Laurel led 7-1 entering the fourth inning before Wolfe County answered with five runs. The Lady Jaguars added three runs in the bottom of the inning to make the score, 10-6. A three-run fifth inning by Wolfe County cut North Laurel’s lead to 10-9, but the Lady Jaguars added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and three more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the win.
Morgan Edwards turned in a perfect game at the plate, going 5-for-5 for North Laurel while driving in a run, and scoring twice.
Emily Sizemore went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored while Katie Sams was 3-for-3 with three RBI, and two runs scored.
Bella Sizemore turned in a 3-for-5 effort with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored while Isaac was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Carl finished with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored while Saige McClure and Braylee Fawbush each had a hit and an RBI apiece. Ellie Adams collected a hit in the win.
“Reagan Isaac started tonight and pitched into the fourth,” Edwards said. “She wasn’t her best tonight and gave up some hits and runs but still kept us in front all night. Even when she isn’t at her best, she still keeps us in games and gives us a chance to win. Haley Cooper came in and pitched the last 3 1/3 innings. I’ve put her in some really tough spots this season and she finds a way to get through it and again keeps us in the game. Tonight was no different.
“Any coach will say on nights like this just give us a chance to win,” he added. “Wolfe County was hitting it all over the field tonight but my pitchers kept us with the lead all night long. I’m very proud of the three of them, including Emma Carl, especially when you consider how young they are.
“Good win tonight but our last district seed game of the year is tomorrow at home against Clay,” Edwards continued. “This game is the last half of our first goal this season, and that’s the number one seed in the district tournament. It’s right there in front of us. Go Jags.”
