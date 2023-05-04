LONDON — The beat goes on.
Chris Edwards’ North Laurel Lady Jaguars had a lot to celebrate on Thursday, which included an 11-5 win over 49th District foe Jackson County.
“We had Emily Sizemore sign with Transy after school today and we also celebrated the 1993 North Laurel team, the very first in school history,” he said. “After all of that we got a good district win.
“We scored some runs early but we really played flat tonight,” Edwards added. “We will give the credit for that to Jackson County. They played much better tonight than the first game. They played really well defensively. Us on the other hand, we did not play well defensively. Four or five errors are very unlike how we’ve been playing but that’s what we did tonight. Those errors led to some unearned runs.”
The win improved the Lady Jaguars to 26-1 overall, 8-0 against regional teams, and 4-0 against 51st District teams. It also marked their 20th consecutive win of the season.
Braylee Fawbush and Morgan Edwards led North Laurel with three hits and one RBI apiece while Saige McClure finished with two hits and four RBI.
Bella Finley had two hits and two RBI while Emily Sizemore finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Ellie Adams had a hit and scored twice while Bella Sizemore and Emma Carly each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Katie Sams scored twice in the win.
“Offensively, we had 15 hits including five extra base hits,” Edwards said. “All but one starter had a hit. We seen the ball well tonight and executed when we needed to.
“We certainly have to clean some things up,” he added. “These girls work so hard and tonight was just one of those nights. But we found a way to get through it and win and that’s the most important part. Big tourney at Perry Central this weekend before the last week of the regular season. Go Jags.”
Haley Cooper got the win while Reagan Isaac recorded the save.
“Haley Cooper got the start tonight,” Edwards said. “She gave up five runs but only one was earned. She pitched well. Reagan Isaac pitched the last two innings — no hits and four strikeouts. All three pitchers are throwing well right now.”
Jodi Starcher led Jackson County (10-9, 0-3) with a home run, two hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Blakelynn Fee had two hits.
Candice Williams took the loss, allowing 15 hits and 10 earned runs while striking out three batters.
