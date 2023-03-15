HYDEN — North Laurel went on the road Wednesday and picked up the fastpitch program’s 800th win after defeating Leslie County, 16-1.
The Lady Jaguars scored early and often while allowing only four hits and one run, and not making an error in the win.
“We played a good game tonight,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We pitched well, only giving up four hits and one run. More importantly, no walks and no errors. Pitching and defense are going to be key for us this year.
“Offensively, we got production up and down the lineup,” he added. “Sixteen runs on 11 hits, which we will obviously take every night also.”
Edwards said his team still has a lot of work to do, but was pleased with the overall win.
“It’s nice to get some of the early season jitters out of our system,” he said. “This is also the 800th win in North Laurel High School softball history. That is a remarkable achievement and we are only the second program in state history to reach that number. It is a true testament to all of the great players and coaches that came before us. We just hope to continue to achieve as they did. Go Jags!”
