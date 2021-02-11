HAZARD — Eddie Mahan knew his young North Laurel Lady Jaguars would have their hands full against unbeaten Floyd Central during the finals of Monday’s WYMT-Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, but he also believed his team was up for the challenge.
His Lady Jaguars proved him right.
North Laurel (12-2) got off to a slow start, trailing Floyd Central, 15-12, after the first quarter but then took over.
Thanks to solid play on both sides of the ball, the Lady Jaguars outscored Floyd Central, 66-39, the remainder of the game to cruise to an easy 78-54 championship victory.
“It’s always great to win any tournament, but when it’s the WYMT Mountain Classic, it’s something even bigger,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “The history of the tournament, especially on the boys’ side, has been unparalleled in our area. I know people who are not from this area might not understand the pride we take playing and winning in this tournament.”
Juniors Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine combined to score 51 points with Sizemore scoring 26 and Valentine finishing with 25 points and 10 steals, which earned her tournament MVP honors. Bella Sizemore also added 13 points in the 24-point win.
“I’m so proud of my girls,” Mahan said. “I know I am always looking at our youthful mistakes and seeing how we can improve, but no matter how frustrated I get with some of our issues, they seem to always be able to step up and get the win. This team has chemistry and it has resiliency. To me, those two things are a recipe for a championship type of team. You add into that the amount of talent we have, and you see this team is special.
“We have so many people that can step up and you saw it throughout the WYMT,” he added. “Against Knott, it was our post player, Chloe McKnight, setting the tone, and then in the championship game, Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore showed why they are two of the best guards in the state. Bella Sizemore showed she can score, rebound and defend. Brooke Nichelson has shot the ball great here lately and with her elite defense, that makes her great. Saige McClure seems to always be doing everything right and never wavers. She is probably our most consistent player.”
After falling behind 15-12 in the first quarter, North Laurel caught fire with Emily Sizemore scoring 11 points while Valentine added six points to give the Lady Jaguars a comfortable 34-23 advantage at halftime.
North Laurel’s lead grew to 52-38 entering the fourth quarter with Valentine adding six more points while Emily Sizemore and Brooke Nicholson each hit a 3-pointer apiece. Saige McClure also had two big steals during the period to stop a mini-run by Floyd Central.
Emily Sizemore, Valentine, and Bella Sizemore put the game away at the free-throw line by combining to go 11-of-11 during the game’s final eight minutes.
Emily Sizemore scored nine points during the fourth quarter while Bella Sizemore scored seven points and Valentine added six points.
“Floyd Central was not undefeated for no reason,” Mahan said. “They are a complete team. They have the pieces of a team that may win the 15th Region. We had to give something up early and as much focus as we put on their leading scorer Katie Moore, and their post player, they hit some early 3s that hurt us. After some adjustments by the girls, our defense began to wear them down.”
North Laurel 78, Floyd Central 54
Floyd Central 15 8 15 16 54
North Laurel 12 22 18 26 78
Floyd Central (54) —Harvel 20, Johnson 4, Moore 12, Shannon 5, Martin 6, Compton 4, Johnson 3.
North Laurel (78) — E. Sizemore 26, Valentine 25, B. Sizemore 13, McKnight 4, Black 2, Nichelson 6, McClure 2.
