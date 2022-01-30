LONDON — North Laurel wrapped up the 49th District’s top seed by pouncing on Clay County early and never looking back during its 79-49 win.
The Jaguars (17-4) won their sixth game in a row overall while defeating Clay County for the fourth consecutive time. North Laurel won an earlier meeting between the two teams by 47 points.
Nate Valentine’s squad celebrated senior night in style with Caden Harris, Dillan Nicely, and Clay Sizemore each scoring in the win while student assistant Brayden Scott got the start and also recorded an assist.
“It was a good day for us,” Valentine said. “We were able to honor our four seniors tonight. It was good to see each of them play week, and it was great to see Dillan (Nicely) hit a 3-pointer.
“We were able to get off to a good start, and get a win,” he added. “Our pressure got to them early. I thought we shot the ball well, and now we will get ready for our next game.”
Twelve players scored for North Laurel with four scoring in double digits. Sizemore and Ryan Davidson each scored 16 points apiece while Brody Brock added 14 points and Reed Sheppard added 11 points.
The Jaguars built a 31-12 advantage in the first quarter and led, 57-22, at halftime before putting a running cluck into effect during the second half while cruising to the 30-point victory.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Rockcastle County.
North Laurel 79, Clay County 49
Clay County 12 10 13 14 49
North Laurel 31 26 12 10 79
Clay County (49) — Crocket 4, Jackson 7, Harris 10, Rice 3, Dezarn 4, Bundy 10, Hooker 3, Nicholson 1, Gilbert 6, Wagers 1.
North Laurel (79) — Sheppard 11, Sizemore 16, Brock 14, Davidson 16, Harris 2, Dotson 5, Patel 2, Elza 2, Kreis 2, Nicely 5, Caudill 2, Jones 2.
