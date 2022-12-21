FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Laurel finished its stay in the City of Palms Classic with a 57-39 win over Florida’s Canterbury High School.
Senior Reed Sheppard, who earned All-Tournament honors, finished with 16 points while Brody Brock added 12 points, and Chase Keen chipped in 10 points. Reece Davidson scored nine points while Colton Rawlings turned in a five-point scoring effort.
With starters Ryan Davidson and Gavin Chadwell both out, North Laurel still managed to do just enough to get the win.
“It was good to get the win this morning and finish 2-2 in the City of Palms,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We learned a lot about our team this week. We had a lot of guys step up. We look forward to getting back and hopefully getting healthy.”
North Laurel fell behind 14-8 in the first quarter, as Sheppard and Keen each scored four points apiece.
Three-pointers by Rawlings and Brock allowed the Jaguars to tie the game at 28 apiece heading into halftime. Rawlings scored five points during the period while Davidson added four points.
North Laurel took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring its opponent, 16-11, to take a 39-34 lead.
Brock scored six points while Sheppard hit a 3-pointer and added five points. Davidson hit a key 3-pointer during the period, too.
The Jaguars defense stepped things up a notch in the fourth quarter, along Canterbury only score five points.
Keen and Sheppard each scored four points apiece while 3-pointers by Kyler Elza, and Brock helped North Laurel to secure the victory.
The win improved the Jaguars to 7-4.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 27, participating in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic. The Jaguars’ opening round opponent will be Campbell County.
