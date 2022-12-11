LOUISVILLE — North Laurel was shorthanded once again but hung tough against one of the top teams in the nation before dropping a 59-54 decision to Imhotep Charter on Sunday during the Kentucky Play-By-Play Classic at Freedom Hall.
The game was close throughout with the Jaguars (5-2) trailing only 30-29 at halftime.
Imhotep Charter limited Jaguar senior Reed Sheppard to only six points in the first half, and 14 for the game. He also finished with three 3-pointers.
The game was tied at 46 apiece with entering the fourth quarter before North Laurel was outscored 13-8.
“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We put them in a tough spot this week playing four games and finishing with one of the best teams in the country. We would have loved to get a win but we learned a lot about our team. Hopefully we can get healthy and get some guys back sooner than later.”
Sheppard failed to score during the quarter while Brody Brock hit two 3-pointers, and Ryan Davidson scored two of his 14 points during the period.
Brock also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points while Reece Davidson added eight points. Chase Keen added five points while Kyler Elza had three points.
The Jaguars trailed 19-15 at the end of the first quarter, and 30-29 at halftime.
North Laurel will now be off until Thursday when the Jaguars travel to the Sunshine State to participate in the City of the Palms. North Laurel’s first opponent will be Florida’s Charlotte High School. The game is scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. tip.
