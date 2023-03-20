MOUNT VERNON — North Laurel ran its record to 2-0 after cruising past Rockcastle County with a 10-0 victory.
“Reagan Isaac turned in a solid effort in the pitcher’s circle, tossing five innings while allowing no earned runs, and only five hits,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “She also struck out two batters.
“We had a good game tonight against a good Rockcastle team,” he added. “They are very well-coached. We got five in the first inning and then just added on as the game went along. Defensively we caught everything we should have, with only one error. We also had two double plays we turned in the middle. Pitching-wise Reagan Isaac was really good. Scattered five hits and worked out of a couple of jams.”
Braylee Fawbush led North Laurel with three hits, and an RBI while Saige McClure had two doubles, three RBI, and three runs scored.
Katie Sams had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Bella Sizemore had a single, RBI, and one run scored while Ellie Adams finished with a hit.
Morgan Edwards collected an RBI, and a run while Emily Sizemore scored twice.
Haley Cooper, and Katie Keen each scored once.
“We have some things we need to work on, everyone does, it’s still really early but we are in a good spot right now,” Edwards said. “Hope to get some warmer weather soon. Go Jags.”
