LONDON — North Laurel’s boys track and field team along with its girls track and field team turned in impressive results during the North Laurel All-Comers Meet.
The Jaguars took home first-place honors with 113.50 points, edging out Corbin, who finished in second with 113 points.
The Jaguars had six first-place efforts, three in the relay events: 4x800 Meter Relay — Jasper Hampton, Jesse Madden, Trenton Pool, and Xander Harris (8:50.20); 4x200 Meter Relay — Jaren Edwards, Cam Anderson, Carson Collett, and Gamarius Isby (1:34.76); 4x400 Meter Relay — Xander Harris, Cam Anderson, Carson Collett, and Gamarius Isby (3:36.12) while Gamarius Isby placed first in the 100 Meter Dash (11.11), and the 200 Meter Dash (22.73). Luke Robinson took home another first-place effort in the Discus event (138-11).
The Redhounds had five first place efforts — 110 Meter Hurdles: NaShawn Brooks (17.82); 4x100 Meter Relay: Hayden Llewellyn, Dylan Stacy, Blake Lawson, and Zander Curry. (45.78); 400 Meter Dash: Tye Stevens (50.72); 110 Meter Hurdles: Connor Messer (44.44); High Jump: Hayden Llewellyn (6-2).
Whitley County turned in a fourth-place effort with 81 points, but didn’t have any first-place individual finishers. South Laurel followed in fifth-place with 65 points, and three first place finishes — 1600 Meter Run: Jacob Tapscott (4:38.90); 800 Meter Run: Jacob Tapscott (2:00.79), and the 3200 Meter Run: Will Stanko (10:01.74).
Williamsburg placed sixth with 59 points.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Jaguars placed second with 100 points, and two first-place finishes — Taylor Allen won the 1600 Meter Run (5:38.23) while the 4x400 Meter Relay team consisting of Makayla Mastin, Belle Chappell, Eliza Mills, and Rosalyn Valentine took home first-place honors of 4:25.66.
South Laurel finished third with 79.50 points as Gracie Hoskins continued to dominate, placing first in the 100 Meter Dash (13.01), the 200 Meter Dash (26.62), and the 400 Meter Dash (59.07). Chloe Powenski took home first-place honors in the Shot Put event with a throw of 37-0.
Corbin finished fourth with 71 points as Maddie Joe Russell placed first in the 100 Meter Hurdles (17.24) while Williamsburg placed sixth overall with 67.50 points as Alana Mah placed first in the Long Jump event with a jump of 15-9.50.
Lynn Camp placed 14th with eight points while Whitley County finished 16th with five points.
Girls Team Scores
1. Leslie County 124, 2. North Laurel 100, 3. South Laurel 79.50, 4. Corbin 71, 5. Harlan County 69, 6. Williamsburg 67.50, 7. Southwestern 36, 8. Pulaski County 32, 9. Pineville 29, 10. Somerset 20, 11. Middlesboro 18, 12. Perry Central 16, 12. Bell County 16, 14. Lynn Camp 8, 15. Clay County 6, 16. Whitley County 5, 16. Russell County 5.
Boys Team Scores
1. North Laurel 113.50, 2. Corbin 113, 3. Harlan County 109.50, 4. Whitley County 81, 5. South Laurel 65, 6. Williamsburg 59, 7. Leslie County 57, 8. Perry Central 23.50, 9. Russell County 20, 10. Pineville 17, 11. Somerset 16, 12. Clay County 12, 13. Bell County 7, 14. Middlesboro 3, 15. Pulaski County 2.50.
