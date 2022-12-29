ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — North Laurel scored early and often during its 84-39 win over Chattanooga High School during Thursday’s semifinal action of the ASA Christmas Clash.
The Lady Jaguars (6-2) built a 30-13 lead in the first quarter, and hit cruise control the remainder of the game during their 45-point win.
“Offensively, we did a good job tonight,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Chattanooga is an athletic team and had a good defensive plan early on but Jaelyn Black and Bella Sizemore both hit big early threes and it opened up our offense. We then were able to establish our post play. From that point, my girls relaxed and everything was clicking. I’m proud of how we are playing.
“Brooke Nichelson was good offensively but is such a game changer on defense,” he added. “It’s a luxury to be able to sit back and allow her defense to turn into easy offense.”
Chloe McKnight and Emily Sizemore both scored 20 points apiece in the win while Brooke Nichelson added 16 points, and Gracie McKnight followed with nine points.
Jaelyn Black finished with seven points, Bella Sizemore scored five points, and Mariella Claybrook scored two points.
North Laurel will face-off against Georgia’s Murray County High School in Friday’s title game at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.